Saba Faisal gets candid about her cosmetic procedures

Saba Faisal’s open and honest confessions have been a breath of fresh air.

She recently said on a talk show that she keeps her looks up by getting facial treatments like Botox on a regular basis.

The older actress went on Sajid Hassan’s talk show, which he also hosts, and told the truth. Saba said that actors have to go through procedures to keep their looks up because the industry is so competitive.

In response to a question on Zindagi With Sajid Hasan, the actor from Baaghi said that she gets the treatment every six to eight months. But she stressed that treatment should be done in moderation so that the natural shape and features of the face are kept.

The Ruposh actor also said that getting these procedures done is not embarrassing, so she doesn’t feel the need to hide it. “Why do I need to lie? I do get these treatments, and there’s nothing embarrassing about it. As you age, if these treatments can help you keep your looks and look your best for as long as possible, then go for it.”

Saba Faisal was last seen at work in the hit movie London Nahi Jaunga, which also starred Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed, and Kubra Khan.

