Saba Faisal opens up about her cosmetic surgery

Saba Faisal was a guest on Sajid Hasan’s programme.

She admitted that she uses botox to keep up her appearance.

Saba said that she had one trustworthy doctor who she always uses for her botox.

Saba Faisal is a standard mother and mother-in-law in the Pakistani drama industry. She has been working in all the popular dramas since people enjoy watching her. In addition, Saba is renowned for her outstanding sense of fashion. Her wardrobe selections and jewellery are adored by women.

Today’s celebrities undergo several cosmetic surgeries to look immaculate. The most popular procedures used by artists nowadays include hair changes, botox, and skin lightening. During her appearance as a guest on Sajid Hasan’s programme, Saba Faisal was questioned about what she does to maintain her flawless appearance.

Saba was frank about her fashion journey and admitted that she uses botox to keep up her appearance. She claimed that although it is a prerequisite of the business, she never goes too far to the point where her features alter. Saba and Sajid also discussed the calibre of the medical professionals performing these operations. Saba stated that she had one trustworthy doctor who she always uses for her botox.