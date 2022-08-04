Saba Faisal reveals the reality of being SAAS

Since her son got married, Saba Faisal has been in trouble for being a powerful SAAS.

Several times, rumor’s spread on social media about how she didn’t get along with her son-in-law.

Saba Faisal had to deal with a lot of criticism because she was a bad SAAS, and people started judging her.

A few months ago, her son's wife wrote on social media about how hard and painful it was for her to be pregnant all by herself.

People assumed her son and daughter-in-law had split up, but then they shared selfies and images of their new baby boy.

People assumed her son and daughter-in-law had split up, but then they shared selfies and images of their new baby boy. Saba Faisal was a lousy SAAS, therefore many judged her. The actress became depressed and quit social media.

She also said that the new generation might not agree with her rules. Saba is making it look like she doesn’t really get along with her bahu. The way she talks about all of this makes us think that she doesn’t like this subject. Here’s more from this interview coming your way. Have a look.

Recently, this amazing and beautiful woman went on a show where she talked about her real-life job as a SAAS. She also said that when a husband and wife are happy, there’s no room for a third person to get involved in anything they do. She said that she was a woman of rules and principles when she talked about her job as a SAAS.

