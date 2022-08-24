Saba Pataudi misses Sara Ali Khan as she shares Saif’s birthday photos.

Saba Patudi share photos form Saif Ali khan’s Birthday.

On August 16, 2022, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan turned 52.

She misses Sara Ali Khan at her father’s Birthday.

On August 16, 2022, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan turned 52. His wife Kareena Kapoor, children Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir Ali Khan, sisters Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu gathered to celebrate the auspicious event. Saif cut two birthday cakes while his family joined him in the celebration at home.

Saif Ali Khan can be seen cutting a cake in the second picture while he is joyfully posing for the camera in the first with his family, which also includes wife Kareena Kapoor and sons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. But who got to eat the cake, do you know? Everyone except Saif, who is celebrating his birthday, and based on the final picture, it appears Taimur took the biggest piece.

Saba Pataudi shared the picture today with the caption: “The 16th of August: An incomplete story. Do you know that? The cake had been lit. Who got to eat the cake after it was cut? Ah! The final image! Actually, we should all give the birthday guy some food! He actually did give us a bite, though! That’s it for now. Sara, we missed you!”

Notably, Taimur and Jehangir are Saif Ali Khan’s children from his second marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan, while Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

We may see a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebration at his Mumbai home in the collection of images that his sister Soha Ali Khan previously posted on Instagram.

“Happy birthday bhai (brother), who is not on Instagram,” Soha Ali Khan wrote beside a few group shots and sister-brother images.

Before cutting the cake, Saif Ali Khan is seen posing with everyone while Taimur and Jehangir appear surprised by the sparkling candles. Jeh is seen being held in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s arms. Another image shows Saif Ali Khan, Kunal, and Ibrahim Ali Khan deep in thought. Saif Ali Khan chose a blue kurta for his birthday, while Soha wore a shirt with polka dots. In a casual outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely as usual.

Saif Ali Khan is currently preparing for the premiere of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, on the professional front. On September 30, it is expected to be released in theatres.

