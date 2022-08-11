Saba Qamar latest fun video goes viral

Advertisement
Saba Qamar shows off her glamour in her most recent videos

Saba Qamar is one of the most well-known figures in the Pakistani cinema and television industry. She is the only female actor from Pakistan to be nominated in the prestigious Filmfare Best Actress category.

The actress from Cheekh is currently enjoying success thanks to her back-to-back singles Kamli and Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

She soared to the heights of fame with her blockbuster dramas and is currently winning over hearts in the glitz and glamour industry with her ultra-glam style and fashionable appearance.

The Hindi Medium actor is undoubtedly a talent powerhouse, but he also has a positive demeanour and keeps mixing with his co-stars.

The Ghabrana Nahi Hai star's BTS video went viral, but the amusing clip is still enlivening our stream.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Saba Qamar has received a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding acting in the movies Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She received appreciation as well for her most recent play, Fraud.

