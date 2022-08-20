Saba Qamar’s bold gym video goes viral

Saba Qamar latest fun video goes viral
Saba Qamar is one of the most well-known figures in the Pakistani...
Saba Qamar is a talented actress and a global celebrity. She is well-known for being a dedicated actor who can play challenging roles with ease. The actress is known for her appearances in prominent television series like Cheekh, Fraud, Bunty I Love You, and Baaghi.
The actress who is the fittest and most active recently shared a video on Instagram showing off her workout routine.
After watching the video, viewers were incensed by her little clothing and complained that she needed to work harder to understand her faith or the significance of covering her body as a Muslim girl.
They claimed she is stunning even when she covers her body. They claimed she was becoming more courageous every day. A supporter remarks, “She has achieved achievement, but it is useless if she doesn’t learn about Akhirah.
