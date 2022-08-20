Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saba Qamar’s bold gym video goes viral

Saba Qamar’s bold gym video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Saba Qamar’s bold gym video goes viral

Saba Qamar’s bold gym video goes viral

Advertisement
  • Saba Qamar is a beautiful Pakistani actress.
  • She took to Instagram to share her latest video with her fans.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Naam, and many more.
Advertisement

Saba Qamar is a talented actress and a global celebrity. She is well-known for being a dedicated actor who can play challenging roles with ease. The actress is known for her appearances in prominent television series like Cheekh, Fraud, Bunty I Love You, and Baaghi.

The actress who is the fittest and most active recently shared a video on Instagram showing off her workout routine.

Have a look at her video!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Advertisement

After watching the video, viewers were incensed by her little clothing and complained that she needed to work harder to understand her faith or the significance of covering her body as a Muslim girl.

They claimed she is stunning even when she covers her body. They claimed she was becoming more courageous every day. A supporter remarks, “She has achieved achievement, but it is useless if she doesn’t learn about Akhirah.

Also Read

Saba Qamar latest fun video goes viral
Saba Qamar latest fun video goes viral

Saba Qamar is one of the most well-known figures in the Pakistani...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story