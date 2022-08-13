Sabeeka Imam raises the temperature in her bold getaway vacation photos

Many famous celebs are taking vacations and enjoying the summer in various locations throughout the globe. Sabeeka Imam has also joined the crowd and flown to Dubai to celebrate her friend’s birthday and let some steam out.

Sabeeka shared with her admirers some breathtaking and daring shots of herself surrounded by the beauty of Dubai’s skyscrapers while looking chic!

Spending time together gave us major best friend goals, from ambling through Dubai’s streets to going on a shopping spree with her pal and indulging in delicious desserts.

Also Read Sabeeka Imam contacts cybercrime after receiving acid attack, death threats Sabeeka Imam, a British-Pakistani actress, got an acid attack threat and promptly...

