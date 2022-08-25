Sabeeka Imam turns head in chic street style during her trip

Advertisement
One of Pakistan’s finest and most beautiful models is Sabeeka Imam. She is adored by the camera, and viewers enjoy seeing her in cover photos and on the catwalk. Sabeeka is confident and lovely in both her appearance and her thoughts. She expresses her opinions clearly and posts whatever she wants.

Although we typically scroll down and view photographs on social media in a matter of seconds, the fashion industry is also a demanding one that requires long days of labor in a variety of weather conditions.

Sabeeka Imam is therefore in Baku, Azerbaijan, for a much-needed vacation during this heat wave to celebrate her birthday. While on her vacation, Sabeeka served up some extremely fashionable outfits while taking images of the stunning city and its architecture.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

