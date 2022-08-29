Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari at Real Me premiere

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari at Real Me premiere

Articles
Advertisement
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari at Real Me premiere

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari at Real Me premiere

Advertisement
  • Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari attended an event in Mumbai called Real Me.
  • They were joined by Nimra Khan, Romaisa Khan, and a number of other famous people.
  • Here, we show you some interesting photos from the night they spent at the event.
Advertisement

How can you ignore Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s mesmerizing and outstanding chemistry? This cute couple does everything they can to show off their interesting and sparkling chemistry. From their wedding celebrations to their good looks, they have a way of making people fall in love with them. Here, we’ll tell you about these dreamy couples and the night they spent at Real Me.

There were also a few famous people there, so it turned out to be a starry affair. The way Saboor Aly looks makes us drool. Her signature hairstyle, front fringes, gives her a very fresh and lively look. Saboor has kept a very respectable look, and we are in awe after seeing her in this amazing outfit.

Let’s go to where she is. The actress was wearing a beautiful red short-sleeved top, red bell-bottom pants, and, of course, beautiful red lipstick. Ali Ansari was also matching his wife, and the two of them looked like the most beautiful people in the world. Every time this couple does something nice, it makes our news feeds much more interesting.

There, Nimra Khan, Romaisa Khan, and a number of other famous people were seen. Nimra kept her style simple and eastern. Saboor Aly is definitely becoming a fashion icon, and the way she takes care of herself has been surprising us over time. Here, we’re going to show you some interesting photos from the event.

Also Read

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari poses for photos while having brunch
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari poses for photos while having brunch

The love-filled pictures of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, a famous Pakistani...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Is India going to get to see The Legend of Maula Jatt?
Is India going to get to see The Legend of Maula Jatt?
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation
Sarah Khan’s latest photos will steal your heart
Sarah Khan’s latest photos will steal your heart
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spotted at Art Basel Party in Miami
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spotted at Art Basel Party in Miami
Khloe Kardashian shares relationship advice
Khloe Kardashian shares relationship advice
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story