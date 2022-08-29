Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari at Real Me premiere

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari attended an event in Mumbai called Real Me.

They were joined by Nimra Khan, Romaisa Khan, and a number of other famous people.

Here, we show you some interesting photos from the night they spent at the event.

How can you ignore Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s mesmerizing and outstanding chemistry? This cute couple does everything they can to show off their interesting and sparkling chemistry. From their wedding celebrations to their good looks, they have a way of making people fall in love with them. Here, we’ll tell you about these dreamy couples and the night they spent at Real Me.

There were also a few famous people there, so it turned out to be a starry affair. The way Saboor Aly looks makes us drool. Her signature hairstyle, front fringes, gives her a very fresh and lively look. Saboor has kept a very respectable look, and we are in awe after seeing her in this amazing outfit.

Let’s go to where she is. The actress was wearing a beautiful red short-sleeved top, red bell-bottom pants, and, of course, beautiful red lipstick. Ali Ansari was also matching his wife, and the two of them looked like the most beautiful people in the world. Every time this couple does something nice, it makes our news feeds much more interesting.

There, Nimra Khan, Romaisa Khan, and a number of other famous people were seen. Nimra kept her style simple and eastern. Saboor Aly is definitely becoming a fashion icon, and the way she takes care of herself has been surprising us over time. Here, we’re going to show you some interesting photos from the event.

