Saboor Aly flaunts a chic look at Sara Ali’s brunch party

Saboor Aly attended the opening party for Sara Ali’s cosmetic line with her friends.

She has received criticism on social media for the way she dresses.

Other celebrities also attended the event, dressing in nines.

You all are aware that Pakistani entertainers enjoy attending industry events every day or every week. And that’s why captivated images of some celebrities frequently go viral on social media.

Recently, Saboor Aly attended the opening party for Sara Ali's cosmetics line with her friends.

Saboor Aly is frequently spotted hanging out with her companion and makeup artist Sara Ali, Kinza Hashmi, and Minal Khan—are best friends. Sara Ali still performs all of the makeup for the newlywed Pakistani actresses she has worked with up until this point. And she offers significant discounts so that even those in the middle class may attend her salon to be ready, which is one of its unique features.

Have a look:

MUA Sara Ali has introduced a cosmetics range. The Fitrat actress and other well-known Pakistani celebrities took part in this event.

One of the unique aspects of this celebration was that all of the visitors were asked to wear white-colored attire, thus everyone showed up dressed in that color. But despite all of this, the Nehar actress did not arrive in white clothing, and her western attire has drawn social media attention.

