Saboor Aly, Khushhal Khan shares hilarious bickering on set

On the set of their hit drama “Mushkil,” which they star in together, Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan were caught exchanging amusing one-liners.

Khushhal Khan recorded Saboor and inquired if she wanted to eat when she was distracted by her phone.

At first she said, “No I am good!”

But Khushhal Khan began making fun of her, asking, “Sorry what?” Can you repeat that on camera please? He poked her amusingly and began pestering her with questions. She then yelled back in Punjabi, “Mera tid bhariya hua hai“

The “Nehar” actress is undoubtedly cheery, as evidenced by the numerous amusing naughty films in which she teases either her husband or her co-stars. The drama “Mushkil” is where Saboor and Khushhal are currently doing.