Sadaf Kanwal celebrates her birthday with Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari groove at recent wedding

  • Sadaf Kanwal celebrates her birthday with Shahroz Sabzwari.
  • Sadaf is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel.
  • Sadaf was surprised with a birthday celebration at midnight by her husband and other friends.
Sadaf Kanwal is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel who shot to fame after marrying actor Shahroz Sabzwari. After getting married in 2020, the couple welcomed Zehra Sabzwari, a darling baby girl.

Supermodel Sadaf recently appeared to be having a birthday celebration with her loved ones. It appears that Sadaf was surprised with a birthday celebration at midnight by her husband and other friends.

Check out the images from Sadaf’s private birthday party!

 

