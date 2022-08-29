Sadaf Kanwal celebrates her birthday with Shahroz Sabzwari.

Sadaf is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel.

Sadaf was surprised with a birthday celebration at midnight by her husband and other friends.

Sadaf Kanwal is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel who shot to fame after marrying actor Shahroz Sabzwari. After getting married in 2020, the couple welcomed Zehra Sabzwari, a darling baby girl.

Supermodel Sadaf recently appeared to be having a birthday celebration with her loved ones. It appears that Sadaf was surprised with a birthday celebration at midnight by her husband and other friends.

Check out the images from Sadaf’s private birthday party!

