Sadaf Kanwal celebrates her birthday with Shahroz Sabzwari.

Sadaf Kanwal is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel who shot to fame after marrying actor Shahroz Sabzwari. After getting married in 2020, the couple welcomed Zehra Sabzwari, a darling baby girl.
Supermodel Sadaf recently appeared to be having a birthday celebration with her loved ones. It appears that Sadaf was surprised with a birthday celebration at midnight by her husband and other friends.
Check out the images from Sadaf’s private birthday party!
