Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal shares cute sister bonding of Zehra and Nooreh

Sadaf Kanwal shares cute sister bonding of Zehra and Nooreh

Articles
Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal shares cute sister bonding of Zehra and Nooreh

Sadaf Kanwal shares cute sister bonding of Zehra and Nooreh

Advertisement

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been blessed with a daughter today. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the pair since their relationship and, subsequently, marriage gained headlines.

Shahroz and Sadaf are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry.

Along with her sister Zehra, Shahroz Sabzwari shared a sweet photo of Nooreh. Earlier today, Nooreh and Zehra were seen playing together in a sweet video posted by Sadaf Shahroz.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

Advertisement

Also Read

Know the secret behind Sadaf Kanwal’s staying fit & lean
Know the secret behind Sadaf Kanwal’s staying fit & lean

Sadaf Kanwal is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has risen...

In the video, Nooreh expresses her love for Zehra and her opinion that she is quite adorable.

Sadaf Kanwal is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has risen to fame and fortune in a short amount of time thanks to her stunning beauty and modeling. Last year, she married Shehroz Sabzwari.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story