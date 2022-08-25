Sadaf Kanwal wishes birthday to the love of her life

The daughter of Shahroze Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal was the center of attention, but today, on his birthday, all eyes are on the Hassad actor.
The actor from Bisaat-e-Dil is precious to his wife, and she made a point of letting everyone know that. The Kaif-O-Suroor item girl posted a corny birthday message.
Taking to her Instagram account she wrote, ““If I had but an hour of love, if that be all that is given me, an hour of love upon this earth, I would give my love to thee.” Happy Birthday to the Love of my life”
Sadaf Kanwal is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has risen to fame and fortune in a short amount of time thanks to her stunning beauty and modeling. Last year, she married Shehroz Sabzwari.
Earlier, Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been blessed with a daughter today. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the pair since their relationship and, subsequently, marriage gained headlines.
