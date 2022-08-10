Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal’s glimpses with her new born baby goes viral 

Sadaf Kanwal’s glimpses with her new born baby goes viral 

Articles
Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal’s glimpses with her new born baby goes viral 

Sadaf Kanwal’s glimpses with her new born baby goes viral 

Advertisement
  • Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf blessed with a baby girl.
  • Zuhab Khan announced the news on her Instagram.
  • Shahroz also has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shahroz’ from his first marriage.
Advertisement

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari blessed with a daughter yesterday. Actor Zuhab Khan announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture of Shahroz Sabzwari with his newly born daughter and writing, “Meri Shehzadi.”

Currently, Sadaf is the mother of a stunning baby girl. The baby is the couple’s first child together, and they appear ecstatic to have welcomed a happy, healthy baby into the world.

The famous fashion stylist khojiiii shared a cute video of Sadaf and Shahroz with their new born baby on Instgaram and also revealed her name.

He captioned his post, “Syeda Zahra Sabzwari MashaAllah @sadafkanwal @shahrozsabzwari soo happy for both of you.”

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Tabesh Khoja (@khojiiii)

See some lovely photos and the family’s first film together below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcome first child 
Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcome first child 

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf blessed with a baby girl. Zuhab Khan announced...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story