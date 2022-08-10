Sadaf Kanwal’s glimpses with her new born baby goes viral

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf blessed with a baby girl.

Zuhab Khan announced the news on her Instagram.

Shahroz also has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shahroz’ from his first marriage.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari blessed with a daughter yesterday. Actor Zuhab Khan announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture of Shahroz Sabzwari with his newly born daughter and writing, “Meri Shehzadi.”

Currently, Sadaf is the mother of a stunning baby girl. The baby is the couple’s first child together, and they appear ecstatic to have welcomed a happy, healthy baby into the world.

The famous fashion stylist khojiiii shared a cute video of Sadaf and Shahroz with their new born baby on Instgaram and also revealed her name.

He captioned his post, “Syeda Zahra Sabzwari MashaAllah @sadafkanwal @shahrozsabzwari soo happy for both of you.”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabesh Khoja (@khojiiii)

See some lovely photos and the family’s first film together below:

