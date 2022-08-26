Sadia Ghaffar shares adorable clicks of her cute daughter Raya

Sadhia Ghaffar is a versatile and well-known actress from Pakistan.

She shared some cute photos of her baby.

The actress is wed to fellow Pakistani actor Hassan Hayat Khan.

One of the actors who frequently post glimpses into her personal life on social media is Sadia Ghaffar. This time, the actress shared some cute photos of her child and her in a shopping centre on her Instagram account. The fan following is drooling over the most recent photos of the mother-daughter pair, who are seen wearing some contemporary western clothing.

Have a look at her adorable pictures!

