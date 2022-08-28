Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan were ‘Vikram Vedha’ first choices

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will share the screen for the first time.

In the upcoming Hindi version of Vikram Vedha, Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will share the screen for the first time. Producers acknowledged that they were always the first choice.

The original Tamil film’s filmmakers, Pushkar and Gayathri, who are also the film producers, recently discussed the casting of Hrithik and Saif in an interview.

The producers and I started out seeking for the best performers we could find for the parts. Of course, Saif and Hrithik were the first options, the filmmakers said.

“Both actors are kind and possess a thorough knowledge of their trade. Making the scene work was always the main goal. They were so engaged in the script as actors that we were all in unison.

The story of Vikram and Betaal, an ancient folktale, served as inspiration for the movie. In the neo-noir thriller, Saif’s character Vikram engages in a cat-and-mouse chase with Hrithik’s character Vedha.

Vikram’s perception of good and evil is altered throughout their conversation by Vedha’s telling him three stories.

