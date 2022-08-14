Saif Ali Khan and Taimur join Kareena Kapoor Khan for quality time

All eyes have been on Kareena Kapoor Khan since her much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha released.

Bebo seems to be spending some quality time with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

This film stars Aamir Khan in the nominal job and has turned into all the rage for a ton of reasons. Indeed, fans have been adoring the film and web-based entertainment is loaded up with netizens praising the entertainers and the film.

In the midst of this, Bebo is by all accounts investing some quality energy with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and senior child Taimur Ali Khan. These three were seen in the city today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked very upscale in denim on denim clothing. She decided to wear comfortable garments as usual. She wore a light blue loose denim shirt which she matched over a marginally dull blue loose denim.

The entertainer tied her hair, wore dark shades, conveyed a dark sling sack and finished her look with blue footwear. Bebo held her child Taimur Ali Khan’s hands and made charming articulations.

He wore a dark shirt and matched it with olive green jeans and white shoes. Saif Ali Khan then again looked neat in a blue shirt and white shorts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is right now relaxing in the progress of her as of late delivered film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film likewise stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

This film denotes the Bollywood introduction of Naga and everybody has been lauding his presentation.

Shah Rukh Khan is likewise doing an appearance in the film and as per fans, this is one of the greatest features of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is an authority Hindi revamp of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

In the mean time, Kareena’s film Laal Singh Chaddha has quite recently raised a ruckus around town. Then, she will highlight in Sujoy Ghosh’s spine chiller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is scheduled to deliver on Netflix.

The film is a variation of Japanese creator Keigo Higashino’s original The Devotion Of Suspect X. Other than this, Kareena will make her presentation underway with movie producer Hansal Mehta’s impending thrill ride project, which is supposed to be roused by a genuine occurrence in the UK. Before long, she will likewise chip away at a film with Rhea Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan has two or three energizing ventures in his kitty. He has a Hindi variation of Vikram Vedha close by Hrithik Roshan. He additionally will be found in the Pan-India film Adipurush close by Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

