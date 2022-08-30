Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with his sons

Saba Ali Khan posted a photo of her brother Saif and his kids on Instagram.

She referred to them as “Bebo’s boys” (Kareena Kapoor).

Saba is the younger sister of Soha Pataudi, who is an actress.

Saif Ali Khan turned 52 this month. On Instagram, his sister Saba Ali Khan posted a photo from his birthday.

On Instagram, Saba Ali Khan posted a photo with her brother Saif Ali Khan, his children Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir, and herself.

When sharing the images, Saba referred to them as “Bebo’s boys” (Kareena Kapoor).

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “Bebo’s Boys. Found one more pic and I had to share. #birthday #moments #tbt. Can’t miss Iggys protective gesture towards his two brothers….Mahsha’Allah.”

The photo was taken earlier this month when the Pataudi family celebrated Saif’s 52nd birthday. As they posed, Ibrahim maintained one hand on Taimur and the other on Jeh. In the picture were also Saif’s birthday cakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan’s children Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir are shown in a photo that Saba Ali Khan posted.

One fan commented, “Handsomeness in a single frame. Ufff jeh baba.” Another one said, “Saif looks like Ibrahim’s elder brother.” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Saif has four children. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are the couple’s two sons, and they have been married to Kareena since 2012. He and his first wife, actress Amrita Singh, have two children together: actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saba, the older sister of Soha and the younger sister of Saif, decided against being an actor and is now a jewelry designer. Soha and actor Kunal Kemmu are wed, and the couple had a daughter named Inaaya.

In a 2020 interview, Saif said that he connects differently with each of his four children. He said, “I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur.”

