Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with his sons

Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with his sons

Articles
Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with his sons

Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with his sons

Advertisement
  • Saba Ali Khan posted a photo of her brother Saif and his kids on Instagram.
  • She referred to them as “Bebo’s boys” (Kareena Kapoor).
  • Saba is the younger sister of Soha Pataudi, who is an actress.
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan turned 52 this month. On Instagram, his sister Saba Ali Khan posted a photo from his birthday.

On Instagram, Saba Ali Khan posted a photo with her brother Saif Ali Khan, his children Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir, and herself.

When sharing the images, Saba referred to them as “Bebo’s boys” (Kareena Kapoor).

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan spotted having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill
Sara Ali Khan spotted having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill

Sara Ali Khan seen dining with cricketer Shubman Gill at a Mumbai...

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “Bebo’s Boys. Found one more pic and I had to share. #birthday #moments #tbt. Can’t miss Iggys protective gesture towards his two brothers….Mahsha’Allah.”

The photo was taken earlier this month when the Pataudi family celebrated Saif’s 52nd birthday. As they posed, Ibrahim maintained one hand on Taimur and the other on Jeh. In the picture were also Saif’s birthday cakes.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s children Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir are shown in a photo that Saba Ali Khan posted.

One fan commented, “Handsomeness in a single frame. Ufff jeh baba.” Another one said, “Saif looks like Ibrahim’s elder brother.” Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Also Read

Irrfan Khan son Babil Khan makes his Bollywood debut with period film Qala
Irrfan Khan son Babil Khan makes his Bollywood debut with period film Qala

Babil Khan drops the sneak peek of song Phero Na Najariya from...

Saif has four children. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are the couple’s two sons, and they have been married to Kareena since 2012. He and his first wife, actress Amrita Singh, have two children together: actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saba, the older sister of Soha and the younger sister of Saif, decided against being an actor and is now a jewelry designer. Soha and actor Kunal Kemmu are wed, and the couple had a daughter named Inaaya.

In a 2020 interview, Saif said that he connects differently with each of his four children. He said, “I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'Night at the Museum' clip predicts an exciting night out for Nick
'Night at the Museum' clip predicts an exciting night out for Nick
Sharmila Tagore gets kisses from her grandchildren on her birthday
Sharmila Tagore gets kisses from her grandchildren on her birthday
Shawnee Smith, 'Saw' alum, is considering a return for 'Saw 10'
Shawnee Smith, 'Saw' alum, is considering a return for 'Saw 10'
Katrina Kaif also auditioned for female cop role in Rohit Shetty' film
Katrina Kaif also auditioned for female cop role in Rohit Shetty' film
Ranbir Kapoor on biggest insecurity of being 60 with young kids
Ranbir Kapoor on biggest insecurity of being 60 with young kids
Aima Baig's cover
Aima Baig's cover "Pyar Hua Tha" is a nostalgic callback to first love
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story