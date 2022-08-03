Saif Ali Khan: No ego issues while working with Hrithik Roshan

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood.

He will be seen next in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte.

Next up he has Om Raut’s Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Prabhas.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan is perhaps of the most encouraging entertainer in Bollywood. The entertainer has demonstrated his acting ability in films including Cocktail, Go Goa Gone, Dil Chahta Hai, and others.

Aside from his work, Saif is in many cases seen investing energy with all his four youngsters Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur. Saif Ali Khan has forever been extremely sincere about his encounters on film sets, and having worked with fluctuated colleagues, he has various stories and tales to impart to the world.

In a 2001 meeting with Man’s World India, Saif had spoken about how his languid mentality towards work had brought about disappointments and less substantial jobs. Saif said, “Yeah, my idea was just to have a good time. I was not bothered about anything else. On the sets, I was this major brat. Not an offensive one, mind you. I do admit, I was a culture shock for people. Not just on the sets. I was like that from the time I first came down to India. Obviously, I wanted to have a blast. I mean at twenty you don’t want to be boring.”

At the point when he was gotten some information about working with Hrithik Roshan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Saif had numerous thankful comments about him. He said, “Look, I have never experienced the kind of success Hrithik has. It’s not easy to be a big star. It’s a gift to be able to enthral millions. I’m fully aware of the fact that much greater actors than me have sat in this make-up van. I have a long way to go. And I’m okay about that. I don’t have an ego issue about it. There’s no denying that Hrithik today is one of the best and I want to work with the best,” he said.

In the mean time, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan, who was most recently seen in Bhoot Police, will be seen next in the film Vikram Vedha close by Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film discharges on 30th September, 2022.

He additionally has Om Raut’s Adipurush with entertainers Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Prabhas. The film will deliver on twelfth January, 2023.

Advertisement