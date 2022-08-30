Saif Ali Khan opened up about rumours of being drunk on set

Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with his sons
Without a question, Saif Ali Khan is one of the most gifted performers working today. But there was once widespread speculation that he arrived inebriated on a movie shoot. It cost him numerous projects in addition to hurting his reputation.
Saif discussed the negative press he faced for the movie “Bekhudi” by director Rahul Rawail in a throwback interview with a news website. He claims the director believed he wasn’t interested in acting in the movie, which was incorrect. Additionally, there were numerous rumours that the actor frequently slept on the sets and that he arrived to them inebriated. Although this is old news today, the Pataudi actor admitted that he was deeply impacted at the time.
Saif went on to say that nobody wanted to collaborate with him. In fact, the actor was fired from “Bekhudi.” Saif continued by mentioning the other movie he was working on, which was directed by Aanand Mahendroo and produced by Satee Shourie. The actor said that nothing more than a contract was in force, which he left after it was broken.
On the professional front, he will next be seen in the major role alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film “Vikram Vedha.” In addition to this, he has the lead roles in the film “Adipurush,” which also features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.
