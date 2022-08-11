Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas are working on a project together

Bilal Abbas & Sajal Aly’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ trends in Bangladesh
Khel Khel Mein, an upcoming Pakistani film that is set to look...
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas are two of the most talented and well-known actors in Pakistan. They also have a lot of fans. The first time they were seen together in a drama series O Rangreza. Fans really liked them in the drama, and they were already looking forward to seeing them together again on TV.
Six Sigma Productions is getting ready to bring O Rangreza back to our TV screens with a very special project. Kashaf, a drama series, is what Sajal and Bilal are going to work on next. A few days ago, Bilal Abbas put up a picture of the script for the play.
Sources say that master Nadeem Baig would be in charge of putting on the play. . Mohammed Ahmed, who is also a great actor, wrote the story for the drama. Mohammed Ahmed and Nadeem Baig have written a few seasons of the Barat series together. After a long time away, the writer is coming back.
Remember that the drama serial O Rangreza has been on for five years, and this is the first time the super-cute couple has been on TV in five years. However, they were both in the movie Khel Khel Mein, which came out last year.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.