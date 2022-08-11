Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas are working on a project together

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas are two of the most talented and well-known actors in Pakistan.

The first time they were seen together in a drama series O Rangreza.

A few days ago, Bilal Abbas put up a picture of the script for the play.

Advertisement

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas are two of the most talented and well-known actors in Pakistan. They also have a lot of fans. The first time they were seen together in a drama series O Rangreza. Fans really liked them in the drama, and they were already looking forward to seeing them together again on TV.

Six Sigma Productions is getting ready to bring O Rangreza back to our TV screens with a very special project. Kashaf, a drama series, is what Sajal and Bilal are going to work on next. A few days ago, Bilal Abbas put up a picture of the script for the play.

Sources say that master Nadeem Baig would be in charge of putting on the play. . Mohammed Ahmed, who is also a great actor, wrote the story for the drama. Mohammed Ahmed and Nadeem Baig have written a few seasons of the Barat series together. After a long time away, the writer is coming back.

Remember that the drama serial O Rangreza has been on for five years, and this is the first time the super-cute couple has been on TV in five years. However, they were both in the movie Khel Khel Mein, which came out last year.