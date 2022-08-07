Sajal Aly criticizes for her look in the upcoming series ‘Fatima Jinnah’

The Madar E Millat Fatima Jinnah television series is currently in production.

Sajal Aly and Samiya Mumtaz played Madar e Millat in various stages of her life.

The actress’ portrayal has drawn harsh criticism for her appearance.

The most recent topic of conversation is the Madar E Millat Fatima Jinnah television series. The three seasons will serve as the basis for the upcoming series. The lifespan of Madar e Millat Fatima Jinnah across various ages will be covered in the series. The first season of the series is presently in production. Sajal Aly and Samiya Mumtaz were among the top actors in the series’ cast who played Madar E Millat in various stages of her life.

The series’ first look, which showed Fatima Jinnah in three different eras—the first in Bombay, the second in Lahore, and the third in Karachi—was released yesterday.

The forthcoming television series, whose writer and director is Danial K. Fazal, will have three seasons, each with fifteen episodes, and will depict different periods of Madam Jinnah’s life. Pre-independence will be covered in the first season, independence will be covered in the second, and post-independence will be covered in the third.

Take a peek at the photo to see Sajal Aly’s debut appearance as Fatima Jinnah.

Sajal Aly’s portrayal of Fatima Jinnah has drawn harsh criticism for her appearance, and internet users have mocked the choice of the actress for the priceless and sacred role.

Have a look what they said!

