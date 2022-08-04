Sajal Aly to play role of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in upcoming series

A riveting television series about Madar e Millat Madam Fatima Jinnah is in the works.

Pakistani media is developing, and some historical works are now being handled with great care and authenticity. A second riveting television series about Madar e Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is in the works.

It has been confirmed that Sajal Aly will portray a part of Fatima Jinnah’s life alongside Samiya Mumtaz and Sundus Farhan in an upcoming television series on the Partition.

Three acclaimed actors, including Sajal Aly, Samiya Mumtaz, and Sundas Farhan, will play Fatima Jinnah in the series, which will feature some well-known actors.

The forthcoming television series, whose writer and director is Danial K. Fazal, will have three seasons, each with fifteen episodes, and will depict different periods of Madam Jinnah’s life. Pre-independence will be covered in the first season, independence will be covered in the second, and post-independence will be covered in the third. There is also Dananeer Mubeen in the programme.

People have already voiced their opinions about Sajal’s portrayal of Fatima Jinnah, and each one was unique:

