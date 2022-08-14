Sale price for the former neighborhood bar is £700,000

The Sandringham estate has a home that was formerly the Royal family’s neighborhood bar, so here is your opportunity to buy it.

The four-bedroom house was once The New Inn tavern, which closed in the 1980s. It is located in the village of Flitcham and is for sale for £700,000.

Though it is unknown if any members of the Royal Family ever stopped in for a covert drink, it was the nearest tavern to Sandringham House.

There are only a few privately held residences on the Queen’s 20,000-acre estate in north Norfolk, including the Georgian building known as Inn House.

The sale is referred as by real estate agency Brown&Co as “a rare opportunity” to purchase a “large detached historic dwelling” and call the Queen your neighbor.

The current owner erected a garage and workshop in addition to later brick and flint work additions to the 1820-built house.

It features two corridors, a sitting room with a wood burning stove, a study, a dining room, and “excellent views” from the upstairs. The reception area has a pitched ceiling and exposed roof trusses.

The kitchen includes handcrafted cabinets, an Aga oven, a second LPG gas stove, and a breakfast room space that is adjacent.

There is also a cellar, which the brokers describe as a “amazing feature” that could “create a terrific media room” but is now being used as a family playroom.

The home has a private driveway, a south-facing courtyard and patio terrace with “complete privacy,” a lawn with flower and shrub borders, a wood store, and other features.

It is claimed that the garden is completely enclosed and “pet-proof.”

The 2,900 square foot cottage is located halfway between the Royal Family’s vacation home at Sandringham House and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s rural estate in nearby Anmer.

