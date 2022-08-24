Saleem Mairaj unveiled the reason behind not appearing in parties

Here, we’re talking about Saleem Miraj, who is a very good actor with a lot of talent who hasn’t been to many parties. Well, parties that are glamorous, interesting, and dreamy have become a big part of our business. Whether it’s a party for a success, a birthday, a new product launch, or something else, a lot of famous people make sure to be there. However, there are some who have always skipped these kinds of parties.

His fans would love to know why, so here’s the real reason. During an interview with The Current.pk, he told the truth about why he left these groups. He also said that he is an introverted man who doesn’t like to talk to a lot of people, but if he gets close to someone, that’s a different story. For strangers, he always makes time to talk to them.

He also said, in a funny way, that no one really invites him to parties. Well, recently Mathira has also lipped about the darkest side of these parties. The thing Mathira said is completely true. Saleem Mairaj might have the same ideas, but he is not telling the whole truth. Any way you look at it, Saleem Mairaj has been a huge hit in dramas like Man Mayal, Alif, Na Murad, Pheli Si Mohabbat, and many more.

This great actor has gotten a lot of praise for how well he played in the drama series Alif. Saleem Mairaj loves how beautiful Lahore is and wants to go there.

