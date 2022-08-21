Salman refuses to accept payment for his role in the film ‘GodFather’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s GodFather teaser released.

Salman Khan will make a brief appearance in the movie.

It is the official Telugu version of the Malayalam film Lucifer.

You Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan fans have been waiting for this day for so long! Finally released, GodFather’s teaser is too intriguing to ignore. GodFather’s producers had used an unique poster with the South celebrity to advertise the teaser’s release date on August 18. The teaser arrives as expected one day before megastar Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday on August 22. His subsequent appearance will be in GodFather, the official Telugu version of the Malayalam film Lucifer.

Finally, the GodFather teaser has been unveiled. The amazing partner-in-crime chemistry between Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in the 1 minute, 33 second teaser is just too enticing! Megastar Chiranjeevi makes a valiant entrance while expertly firing guns in the trailer. A short while later, Salman Khan makes his star-studded entrance while riding a bike and shooting weapons once more.

Salman Khan will make a brief appearance in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather. The Megastar frequently posts information regarding his next movie. Just one day out from Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the GodFather team revealed an early birthday present for him and his followers on August 18.

The main actors in the political action thriller GodFather are Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Satyadev. In supporting parts, Gangavva and Sunil are also included in the movie. Recently, Prabhudheva’s choreography featured Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi in a spectacular number. Later this year, GodFather will be released in theatres. The movie features S Thaman’s music.

Director Mohan Raja took to Twitter to unveil the teaser release date of GodFather with a new poster. He wrote, “#Godfather Teaser on 21st Aug. A sample of our love for Megastar @KChiruTweets to celebrate his forthcoming birthday. It’s gonna be massive (sic).”

#Godfather Teaser on 21st Aug

A sample of our love for Megastar @KChiruTweets to celebrate his forthcoming birthday

#Godfather Teaser on 21st Aug

A sample of our love for Megastar @KChiruTweets to celebrate his forthcoming birthday

It's gonna be massive 👍@BeingSalmanKhan #Nayanthara @MusicThaman @AlwaysRamCharan @ProducerNVP @SuperGoodFilms_ @KonidelaPro @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/gMXuQ2Ik2K — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) August 18, 2022 Watch the teaser here: