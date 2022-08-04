Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salman Khan begins ‘Bhaijaan’ schedule with Abdu Rozik

Salman Khan begins ‘Bhaijaan’ schedule with Abdu Rozik

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan begins ‘Bhaijaan’ schedule with Abdu Rozik

Salman Khan begins ‘Bhaijaan’ schedule with Abdu Rozik

Advertisement
  • World’s smallest singer Abdu Rozik joins Salman Khan on the sets of ‘Bhaijaan’.
  • Rozik is reportedly playing a key role in the upcoming film.
  • Rozik, who stands just over three feet, will make his Bollywood debut with the superstar.
Advertisement

Salman Khan has begun the next leg of his film ‘Bhaijaan’. This time around, he will have the world’s smallest singer, Abdu Rozik joining him in a leading role.

A picture of the two celebrities having fun together on the sets as the session got started circulated online. In the photo, Salman is wearing an all-black outfit while sporting a clean shave and a polished appearance. In contrast, Abdu sported his signature hat and dressed chicly for the movie that will serve as his significant Bollywood debut.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Kriti Sanon in printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans
Kriti Sanon in printed sweatshirt and ripped jeans

Kriti Sanon wore a full-sleeved hoodie with a whimsical graphic printed game....

 

Advertisement

The internet sensation, who stands just over three feet, has reportedly been cast in a “key role” in the upcoming film. In a statement to Khaleej Times, Rozik said, “I am so happy and excited to be making my Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would do a movie with such a huge star. I will work hard to prove that the faith reposed in me is not misplaced.”

Also Read

Brahmastra Song Deva Deva teaser, track to be out on August 8
Brahmastra Song Deva Deva teaser, track to be out on August 8

Brahimstra - Part One: Shiva will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu,...

Even Rozik’s management admitted to being overwhelmed by the amount of love and support for the musician in a statement to the portal.

In addition to Rozik’s image, a number of additional pictures of Salman taken by admirers have appeared online.

The actor, who is typically portrayed as having a poker face, relaxed and grinned briefly.

Advertisement

Salman left for Dubai at the beginning of this week, soon after word spread that he had been given a licence to use weapons for personal protection after receiving a death threat. To ensure that his life was not in danger, the actor switched to a bulletproof vehicle.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story