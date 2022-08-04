Salman Khan begins ‘Bhaijaan’ schedule with Abdu Rozik

World’s smallest singer Abdu Rozik joins Salman Khan on the sets of ‘Bhaijaan’.

Rozik is reportedly playing a key role in the upcoming film.

Rozik, who stands just over three feet, will make his Bollywood debut with the superstar.

Salman Khan has begun the next leg of his film ‘Bhaijaan’. This time around, he will have the world’s smallest singer, Abdu Rozik joining him in a leading role.

A picture of the two celebrities having fun together on the sets as the session got started circulated online. In the photo, Salman is wearing an all-black outfit while sporting a clean shave and a polished appearance. In contrast, Abdu sported his signature hat and dressed chicly for the movie that will serve as his significant Bollywood debut.

The cuteness in frame has no match❤️ #SalmanKhan with Abdu Rozik, shooting for #Bhaijaan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kA7crAlKHv — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) August 4, 2022

“I am very excited for Making my Debut with #Bhaijaan Movie. I have seen all #Salmankhan Bhai Movies, Everyone Loves him.. He is the No.1 actor in the world”- #AbduRozik (World smallest singer)pic.twitter.com/so2FSqiQLt — BALLU🥺🤙 #TIGER3 (@LegendIsBallu) August 3, 2022

The internet sensation, who stands just over three feet, has reportedly been cast in a “key role” in the upcoming film. In a statement to Khaleej Times, Rozik said, “I am so happy and excited to be making my Bollywood debut with Salman Khan. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would do a movie with such a huge star. I will work hard to prove that the faith reposed in me is not misplaced.”

Even Rozik’s management admitted to being overwhelmed by the amount of love and support for the musician in a statement to the portal.

In addition to Rozik’s image, a number of additional pictures of Salman taken by admirers have appeared online.

The actor, who is typically portrayed as having a poker face, relaxed and grinned briefly.

Salman left for Dubai at the beginning of this week, soon after word spread that he had been given a licence to use weapons for personal protection after receiving a death threat. To ensure that his life was not in danger, the actor switched to a bulletproof vehicle.