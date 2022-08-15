Salman Khan celebrates 10 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’

‘Ek Tha Tiger’ came out on August 15, 2012.

Salman and Katrina Kaif were co-stars of this comedy.

The film earned Rs 186 crore at the box office.

Advertisement

Salman Khan marked 10 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ with an action packed post on social media.

The franchise’s debut movie, directed by Kabir Khan, came out on August 15, 2012. Salman and Katrina Kaif were co-stars of this film, which earned Rs 186 crore at the box office. Salman also promised a ‘Tiger 3’ that will be just as exciting on this occasion.

Also Read Sidhu Moose Wala dad says he will take names of son’s enemy Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh Balkaur has spoken about his son's enemies....

“#10YearsOfEkThaTiger…And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023,” Salman had shared.

This Maneesh Sharma-directed movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in “Tiger 3”.

Advertisement

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return home from their babymoon Parents-to-be wed in a low-key wedding in April of this year. Alia...

Salman Khan has made news for receiving allegedly deadly threats.

“Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently,” a Mumbai Police official had said in a statement.

Salman recently travelled to Leh Ladakh to film a song with Pooja Hegde for their movie “Bhaijaan.” The daughter of Shehnaaz Gill and Shweta Tiwari, Palak, will make her Bollywood debut in this Farhad Samji-directed movie.