Salman Khan completes 34 years in Bollywood, fans celebrates

On August 26, 1988, Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut with “Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.”

The handsome man went on to capture hearts with “Maine Pyaar Kiya” in 1989.

On social media, the actor’s supporters celebrated his debut day by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra.

Salman Khan welcomed the gesture by announcing his upcoming movie, “Kisi Ka Bhai. Kisi Ki Jaan.”34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now . .my Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here . Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it,” Salman tweeted this while teasing his upcoming movie on social media. In the photo, the actor flaunted lengthy hair. This entertaining film is rumoured to be jam-packed with romance, drama, comedy, and action.

It’s interesting how similar this title is to Salman’s other film, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,” for which he is now in production. Although the makers have yet to formally confirm the name change, it appears like “KEKD” has been renamed to “Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan.”

In addition to this, Salman Khan has the films “Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2” and “Tiger 3” starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “Pathaan.”