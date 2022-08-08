Salman Khan extends wishes to Daisy Shah for her upcoming film

Daagdi Chaawl 2 will be released in India on August 18, 2022.

Makarand Deshpande plays the lead in the movie.

Daisy Shah debuts in an item song in this movie.

Advertisement

Salman Khan, the Superstar of Bollywood, shares the item number Raghu Pinjryat Ala of the movie and features Daisy Shah.

On August 18, 2022, the Marathi film Daagdi Chaawl 2 will be released, and fans can’t wait to see it. Makarand Deshpande plays the lead in the movie.

Also Read Aamir Khan calls Thalapathy Vijay ‘family member’ Aamir Khan is currently promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in...

It is under Chadrakant Kanse’s direction. It is a follow-up to the 2015 movie Daagdi Chaawl, which starred Ankush Chaudhari in the starring position.

Daisy Shah, Salman Khan’s co-star in Jai Ho, debuts in an item song in this movie.

She has us spellbound and is preparing for her forthcoming movie as well. The internet is ablaze thanks to the diva’s incredible performance in the item number, which also made her appear incredibly hot.

Advertisement

The diva is the most attractive star in the business and is now shaking the industry. The actress is turning up the heat with her gorgeous appearance and flawlessly executed dancing movements.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor Luv Ranjan directorial delayed Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera box office flop expected to run into losses of...

Salman Khan posted the item number’s video to Instagram and wished Daisy Shah and the Daagdi Chaawl 2 cast the best of luck.

The actress is receiving a tonne of love from her fans, and her performance was flawless. We found ourselves marvelling at her because of her provocative dance moves.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)