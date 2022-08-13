Advertisement
date 2022-08-13
Salman Khan fans want Shah Rukh Khan out of ‘Tiger 3’

Articles
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

  • The box office performance of Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” has caused concern for those who work in the film industry.
  • Fans of Salman Khan have turned to Twitter to demand that Shah Rukh Khan is removed from the cast of “Tiger 3”.

The disappointing box office performance of Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” is not only a source of concern for those who work inside the film industry, but it is also unsettling for those who are followers of Salman Khan.

In a turn of events that came as somewhat of a surprise, Salman’s devoted followers turned to Twitter to demand that Shah Rukh Khan be removed from the cast of the next film “Tiger 3.” In spite of the fact that there was once a period when fans were excited to watch the B-town besties collaborate on the big screen, Salman’s followers seem to be certain that Shah Rukh will bring a “panoti” to the picture.

Several fans begged for the actor’s rumoured cameo appearance in the next film to be cut out of their posts, and even tagged the production house YRF Studios in their messages.

A Twitter user said, “Please @yrf a humble request from fans remove Srk from #Tiger3 don’t want this panoti to ruin the film .”

Another said, “Shooting has not started yet so this is the right time… @yrf please remove @iamsrk’s cameo from the #Tiger3.”

In the upcoming movie that is said to be the beginning of a spy universe in the Bollywood industry, Shah Rukh is rumoured to make a cameo appearance. Katrina Kaif is planning to reprise her role as Zoya in the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ film franchise, which is scheduled for release in 2023.

