Salman Khan files restraining order against his Panvel neighbour

Salman Khan has appealed Sessions Court’s decision not to issue restraining order against Ketan Kakkar.

Ketan had filed complaints and show-cause notices against Salman.

Ketan claims that the actor had encroached on his property, a 100-acre farm in Panvel.

Salman Khan has filed a plea at a Mumbai high court stating that his neighbour Ketan Kakkar has posted several derogatory social media posts against him.

Actor Salman Khan has appealed the Sessions Court’s earlier decision not to issue a restraining order against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour NRI Ketan Kakkar to the Bombay High Court.

Salman claimed that Ketan had made multiple defamatory postings against him on social media in his petition to the High Court.

He continued by saying that Ketan’s statements are not only defamatory and disparaging of him but also racially biassed and cause division among the community. On August 22, a single judge bench of the Bombay High Court, presided over by Justice CV Bhadang, will hear the case.

In a previous defamation action brought by Salman due to the former’s social media remarks, the Sessions Court declined to issue an injunction order against Ketan in March. On March 23, Sessions Court Judge AH Laddhad delivered his decision; the specifics of the decision’s order followed.

As a “whistle-blower,” Ketan had filed complaints and show-cause notices against Salman about claims that the actor had encroached on his property, a 100-acre farm in Panvel, in the public interest. This was underlined in the decision.

Notably, Ketan has asserted that he and his wife bought a specific plot of land next to Salman’s property in 1995 with the intention of building a house, ashram, temple, etc.

In addition, Ketan asserted that the Maharashtra forest department allegedly cancelled the plot of land that had been allotted to him at Sa’s request and with his cooperation. He also claimed that a gate had been erected to block the entrance and exit to his plot of land, which had been illegally acquired.

In addition, Ketan claimed to have built an environmentally friendly Ganesh temple; however, entry to this temple was allegedly prohibited and it has since been taken over by Salman’s family.

Salman said in his complaint that the defendants are actually inciting racial violence and anti-Hindu-Muslim prejudice by making aggressive, misleading, and based on religion assertions that are completely irrelevant and nonsensical.