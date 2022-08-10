Salman Khan gets age-shamed for sharing shirtless picture

Salman Khan will soon appear in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Salman Khan who will soon be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif shared a shirtless picture from gym and got massively trolled by the netizens.

Salman Khan, the 56-year-old star of Tiger 3 is ageing backwards. Salman displayed his lean figure in a photo he tweeted on Tuesday after his gym session.

Salman was pictured in the image posing in front of exercise equipment in a gym. His shirtless photo will make you weak in the knees. Salman posted the image on his social media pages with the comment “Being Strong.”

Within no time, Salman’s feed got nasty comments from netizens who brutally trolled him for sharing a shirtless picture at 56. One user wrote, ‘Arey Buddhe retire ho jao,’ while another commented saying, ‘Kisi se shaadi hi karlo sir buddhey ho gaye’. Another one wrote, ‘Edit kar 6 packs dalna bhul gaya …tera bhai …movie mein kar dete hai edit abhi insta mein kon karvaega’.

Salman spends quality time exercising and is able to draw attention to himself with his fitness regimen. He frequently continues to post images from his workouts and motivates others to get to the gym.

Salman has a number of films in his resume as far as work is concerned. He will soon appear in Maneesh Sharma’s upcoming film Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Tiger 3 has recently become popular on social media as users remember that the first movie in the franchise will be 10 years old on August 15. Salman played a RAW agent in the movie Ek Tha Tiger, and Katrina Kaif played an ISI agent. The two fell in love while on separate missions. Salman and Pooja Hegde also celebrate Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will also appear in the Telugu movie Godfather, directed by Chiranjeevi.