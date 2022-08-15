Salman Khan leaves for Bhaijaan shoot amid tight security

Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport amid heavy security.

The actor was reportedly leaving for the shoot of Bhaijaan with Pooja Hegde.

The diva wore a black crop top and black joggers to keep things cool and casual.

Salman Khan was spotted at the airport earlier today. The actor was reportedly leaving for the shoot of Bhaijaan with Pooja Hegde amid tight security.

Salman Khan is prepared to begin filming Bhaijaan. In Mumbai’s private airport, the celebrity was seen there despite heavy security.

Khan stood briefly for photos while donning his signature black t-shirt. He wore the top with a pair of blue jeans and black shoes.

Pooja Hegde, Salman’s Bhaijaan co-star, was also sighted there. The diva wore a black crop top and black joggers to keep things cool and casual. Hegde’s open hairstyle and natural makeup made her seem stunning.

Pooja’s first movie with Salman Khan will be Bhaijaan. The movie has been in development for a while.

However, the pandemic caused a delay in the shooting. In an interview, Pooja had mentioned how much she admired Salman Khan’s transparency.

The Radhe Shyam actress had revealed that whether or not he likes someone, Salman makes it quite obvious. “What I really admire about him is that he is very transparent–if he likes you, he really likes you, and if he doesn’t, then you can tell he doesn’t. I really like that,” she told.

“In a world where people can be fake, it’s really nice to at least know where you stand with a person. And that’s something that takes a lot of guts to do–to be frank and honest about how you feel about the person; I think that is great,” she further added.

Salman Khan has been held in close custody since after the actor allegedly got the threat letter from members of the Bishnoi gang.

The Mumbai Police approved the actor’s application for a licence to own a handgun.

The Dabangg Khan has a number of flicks under his belt as far as work is concerned. He also has Tiger 3, No Entry Mein Entry, and the eagerly anticipated Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in addition to Bhaijaan.