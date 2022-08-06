Salman Khan spotted at airport as he returns from Dubai

The Bhaijaan star had taken off for a short trip to Dubai a few days back.

Salman was snapped by the paparazzi as he came out of the Mumbai airport.

His personal bodyguard Shera was by his side along with other security personnel.

After the sad passing of Punjabi vocalist Sidhu Moose Wala, Salman Khan got a danger letter in which he and his dad were cautioned of enduring supposedly a comparative destiny.

Post this, the genius informed the Mumbai Police, who promptly came right into it. Salman’s security was expanded post it.

On the work front, Salman as of late shot with South star Chiranjeevi for The Godfather. Chiranjeevi had shared an in the background photograph from the arrangements of their melody go for The Godfather.

The photograph had quickly turned into a web sensation via online entertainment as fans were eager to see the two geniuses collaborating. Other than this, Salman will be found in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

He additionally will be seen in Bhaijaan with Pooja Hegde. Purportedly, Shehnaaz Gill likewise is a piece of the undertaking.

