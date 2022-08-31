Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Salman Khan visits Arpita Khan house after Vicky and Katrina

Salman Khan visits Arpita Khan house after Vicky and Katrina

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan visits Arpita Khan house after Vicky and Katrina

Salman Khan visits Arpita Khan house after Vicky and Katrina

Advertisement
  • Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma greeted Lord Ganesha at her home for Ganesh Chaturthi.
  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dressed elegantly in traditional attire for darshan.
  • They were photographed leaving Salman Khan’s sister’s house hand-in-hand.
Advertisement

One of Bollywood’s most adored actors is Salman Khan. His appearance on the big screen is eagerly anticipated by fans. He has been hard at work on the filming of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, formerly known as Bhaijaan. His sister Arpita Khan has greeted Lord Ganesha at her residence on this first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman Khan has just made a fashionable entrance to ask Lord Ganesha for his blessings after all of her friends and family have arrived for the darshan.

At Arpita Khan Sharma’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived looking like a sight to behold. The pair dressed elegantly in traditional attire for the momentous festival. They were photographed leaving Salman Khan’s sister’s house hand-in-hand.

Vicky and Katrina both got into the holiday spirit by donning traditional attire. Katrina looked stunning in a sharara, but Vicky looked sharp in a mustard-colored kurta combo. The couple smiled broadly as they stood for photographs.

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wore cultural attire to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Kajol talks about how she tells her daughter Nysa and son Yug about trolling
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story