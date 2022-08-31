Salman Khan visits Arpita Khan house after Vicky and Katrina

Salman Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma greeted Lord Ganesha at her home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dressed elegantly in traditional attire for darshan.

They were photographed leaving Salman Khan’s sister’s house hand-in-hand.

Advertisement

One of Bollywood’s most adored actors is Salman Khan. His appearance on the big screen is eagerly anticipated by fans. He has been hard at work on the filming of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, formerly known as Bhaijaan. His sister Arpita Khan has greeted Lord Ganesha at her residence on this first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman Khan has just made a fashionable entrance to ask Lord Ganesha for his blessings after all of her friends and family have arrived for the darshan.

At Arpita Khan Sharma’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arrived looking like a sight to behold. The pair dressed elegantly in traditional attire for the momentous festival. They were photographed leaving Salman Khan’s sister’s house hand-in-hand.

Vicky and Katrina both got into the holiday spirit by donning traditional attire. Katrina looked stunning in a sharara, but Vicky looked sharp in a mustard-colored kurta combo. The couple smiled broadly as they stood for photographs.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wore cultural attire to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi....