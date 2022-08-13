Salman Rushdie undergoing a painful process with no recovery, agent

Advertisement
  • British-Indian author is going through a difficult phase.
  • The literary is on a ventilator as he tries to recuperate from the stab wound after being attacked in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday.
Salman Rushdie, a British-Indian author, is going through a difficult phase.

The literary is on a ventilator as he tries to recuperate from the stab wound after being attacked in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday.
The New York Times is informed by his agent Andrew Wylie that “the news is not good.”

“Salman was stabbed in the liver and would probably lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed, and.”

At a press conference, the New York State Police said that Rushdie had been stabbed “at least once in the neck and at least once in the belly.”

The former husband of Padma Lakshmi gained notoriety after Iranian president Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini condemned his novel Satanic Verses as an effort at blasphemy.

