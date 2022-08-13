Salman Rushdie undergoing a painful process with no recovery, agent

Sir Salman Rushdie got attacked and public has alot to say
Sir Salman Rushdie, 75, remains on a ventilator after being stabbed in...
Salman Rushdie, a British-Indian author, is going through a difficult phase.
The literary is on a ventilator as he tries to recuperate from the stab wound after being attacked in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday.
The New York Times is informed by his agent Andrew Wylie that “the news is not good.”
“Salman was stabbed in the liver and would probably lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed, and.”
At a press conference, the New York State Police said that Rushdie had been stabbed “at least once in the neck and at least once in the belly.”
The former husband of Padma Lakshmi gained notoriety after Iranian president Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini condemned his novel Satanic Verses as an effort at blasphemy.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.