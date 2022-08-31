Sam Asghari praises wife Britney Spears after song’s success

Sam Asghari showers praises wife Britney after song’s success.

Sam Asghari, the husband of Britney Spears, praised his “lioness” spouse after learning that her most recent duet with Elton John had apparently become the “longest running song at No. 1 in the world by a female vocalist.”

The aspiring actor posted a photo of the Toxic hitmaker with the song Hold Me Closer at the top of the “Worldwide iTunes song chart” on Instagram.

The caption at the top of the image said, “Hold Me Closer by Britney Spears and Elton John gets the longest lasting single at #1 in the world.”

In 2022, “by a female artist,” the message continued. 5 days at the top of the iTunes list.

This is why I call you a lioness,” Asghari captioned the post, gushing over his wife’s accomplishments.

The recently released song, an updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 smash single Tiny Dancer, symbolizes Spears’ return to the music industry following the termination of her conservatorship in 2021.

The pop artist hasn’t released a single since the release of Slumber Party, a track from her 2016 album Glory.

Asghari hurried to the photo-sharing app as soon as the song was released to show the world what a proud husband he is.

Husband moment of pride! All night long, I’ll be listening to this! Along with his writing, Asghari included a picture of the record cover and a clip of the song playing on his car’s stereo.

The renowned singer also praised Spears in an interview, stating that she “sung brilliantly.”

“She was amazing when she started, so I think she can,” I said. John told the site, “And she did it, and I was very proud of what she did.

