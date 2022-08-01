Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will work together, revealed

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will work together, revealed

Articles
Advertisement
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will work together, revealed

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will work together; revealed

Advertisement
  • Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have been separated since October 2021.
  • He said working with her again would be a ‘crazy’ situation.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most adored on-screen and off-screen couples, left their fans shattered in October 2021.

Advertisement

From that point onward, they have forever been in the information.

Naga has consistently stayed quiet about his own life yet talked occasionally about his expert existence with Samantha. Presently, once more, the entertainer in a meeting with ETimes, opened up to work with Samantha once more.

As of late, during a meeting with ETimes, Chaitanya uncovered if he could at any point work with Samantha.

He said, “That is going to be a psycho one in the event that it works out. Yet, I don’t have any idea, just the universe knows. How about we see.

” He additionally as of late said he has the best on-screen science with Samantha. Indeed, so it is to be anticipated and watch assuming that this couple will return and show their enchantment on the big screen once more.

He  likewise talked about how his own life and relationship has been examined on sensationalist newspapers and tattle sections since partition from Samantha.

Advertisement

Uncovering why he decided to keep quiet on every one of the bits of gossip encompassing the split, he said, “I emerge, educate individuals through an explanation and that is all there is to it.

For our situation, Samantha has continued on, I’ve continued on and I don’t want to illuminate the world about it, more than that.”

Chaitanya and Samantha are viewed as the best on-screen couples as well.

The pair has cooperated on films like Ye Maya Chesave, Majili, and Manam, which became blockbuster hits.

Fans additionally affectionately allude to them as ChaySam. In October 2021, Samantha and Chaitanya declared that they are heading out in different directions in a joint explanation.

Nonetheless, presently after numerous months, the Shaakuntalam entertainer admitted that the separation isn’t friendly.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal: Proud as Katrina’s brand achieved success
Vicky Kaushal: Proud as Katrina’s brand achieved success

 Recently, Katrina's beauty brand, Kay Beauty won the award for the brand...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story