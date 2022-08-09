Sana Javed’s alluring pictures goes viral

Sana Javed recently posted pictures of a hand-tossed pizza.

Her beaming smile is evidence of her satisfaction with pizza.

Earlier, a defamation case was brought by actor Sana Javed against makeup artists.

Advertisement

The Lollywood star Sana Javed has won a great deal of respect and affection since she reached the heights of success because to her stunning appearance and flawless acting ability.

Although the Ruswai actress is unquestionably a charismatic diva, it appears the 29-year-old celebrity is also a die-hard gourmet who enjoys fitness and frequently goes on diets.

The Aye Musht-e-Khaak actress recently posted pictures of a hand-tossed pizza, and they have gone viral online. It goes without saying that the freshly baked pizza with basil looks delectable, and Sana’s beaming smile is evidence of her satisfaction.

Sharing her post she wrote a caption, “Spettacolare,” followed by a pizza emoji.

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

The Dunk star quickly received hundreds of likes and compliments for the photos from her admirers, who also swamped the comment area with their love replies.

Sana attracted attention earlier this year when numerous makeup artists and a few actresses accused her of being impolite and unprofessional. The actor from the film Khaani then began legal action against people who had spoken out against her. Later, the defamation case brought by actor Sana Javed against makeup artists was declared closed by the head of the FIA’s cyber crime wing.

Advertisement

Also Read Sana Javed and Osman Khalid Butt pair up for upcoming drama ‘Kaala Doriya’ Osman Khalid Butt has replaced Ali Rehman Khan for the lead role....