Sana Khan express her excitement on good news about ‘Khana Kaaba’

Sana Khan converted to Islam and wed Mufti Anas Saiyad.

Along with her husband, she participated in Hajj E Akbar this year.

The Umrah can now be performed in front of the Kaaba.

Advertisement

Former Bollywood actress and model Sana Khan quit the entertainment business at the height of her career to convert to Islam. She began wearing the hijab and wed Mufti Anas Saiyad, a young Muslim scholar. She has fully converted to Islam at this point.

Along with her husband, the stunning actress and social media personality participated in Hajj E Akbar this year. She shared stunning images and videos from the Hajj. Sana informed her followers about Khana Kaaba today.

The walls around the Khana Kaaba have been taken down, according to yesterday’s official Saudi Arabian government announcement. The Umrah can now be performed in front of the Kaaba. Look at the headlines!

“Yesterday, I heard an exceptionally excellent news that the boundaries encircling Khana Kaaba are lifted, now we may touch and kiss Kiswa Tul Kaaba and conduct Umrah,” Sana Khan wrote on Instagram, expressing her joy.

The film was well received by the public, who noted that it is indeed excellent news for Muslims. They claimed to be waiting for Allah to speak.

Advertisement