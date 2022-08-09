Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sana Khan shares a informative video about Muharram

Sana Khan shares a informative video about Muharram

Articles
Advertisement
Sana Khan shares a informative video about Muharram

Sana Khan shares heartfelt message on Muharram

Advertisement
  • Sana Khan posted a heartfelt video message.
  • She talked about the main events that occurred in the month of Muharram.
  • Fans praised her for describing the incident wonderfully.
Advertisement

Sana Khan is a well-known Bollywood actress who gained notoriety via her playing roles and films. The actress’s popularity in Pakistan increased after she converted to Islam and started to practice it. She now has a growing following of fans in Pakistan who are eager to visit her. Her fans in Pakistan adore her photos from the Hajj and Umrah.

Sana Khan spoke about the religious significance of the holy month of Muharram ul Haram today on Instagram.

She said, “Salam we all know that Muharram is month of sacrifices and till date no sacrifice can be bigger than the sacrifices of Shuhada E Karbala, this month is also called Allah’s month. Hazrat Adam AS’s Tobah was accepted in Muharram, Hazrat Nooh AS escaped water storm in Muharram, Hazrat Moosa AS crossed the sea safely and Hazrat Younis AS got rid of the misery. Hazrat Umer R.A was also martyred in this month, and most importantly, we can not forget about the sacrifices of grandson of our beloved Prophet (Muhammad PBUH), Hazrat imam Hussain R.A, who was matyred in this month. The most heart-wrenching event was the battle of Karbala and the way Hazrat Imam Hussain RA sacrificed his life in the name of Islam, no one can ever do that, he didn’t even leave Namaz till last breath and it was his message to all of us that we should not leave Namaz in any case.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Advertisement

Fans praised her for describing the incident in such a wonderful way and praised her for being humble in doing so. They admired her flawless change. The post’s comments are included below.

Sana Khan's Special Message On Muharram Wins Hearts

Sana Khan's Special Message On Muharram Wins Hearts

Sana Khan's Special Message On Muharram Wins Hearts

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistani Celebrities observing Youm-e-Ashura with heartfelt video messages 
Pakistani Celebrities observing Youm-e-Ashura with heartfelt video messages 

During this Holy Month, Muslims all over the world observe mourning. Muharram...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Disney reveals the teaser poster of 
Disney reveals the teaser poster of "The Marvels"
Feroze Khan exposes Sharmeen Obaid's defamation notice
Feroze Khan exposes Sharmeen Obaid's defamation notice
Ana De Armas claims that social media has destroyed the
Ana De Armas claims that social media has destroyed the "concept of a movie star"
'AGT
'AGT"s Nightbirde's Family releases an album of her work
Khushi Kapoor made heads turn as she rocked camel coloured 
Khushi Kapoor made heads turn as she rocked camel coloured 
Richard Gere's wife says he is
Richard Gere's wife says he is "recovering" from pneumonia
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story