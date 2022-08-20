Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sanam Saeed shares fascinating pictures with baby sister

Sanam Saeed shares fascinating pictures with baby sister

Articles
Advertisement
Sanam Saeed shares fascinating pictures with baby sister

Sanam Saeed shares fascinating pictures with baby sister

Advertisement

The drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai’s Sanam Saeed stunned everyone with her performance. Her acting was at its peak in this drama, which is the greatest she’s ever done.

Sanam Saeed is cautious to discuss her family in great detail. She is shown standing with her sister in this Instagram post. Her baby sister is no longer a baby, she wrote after introducing her.

Despite having a remarkable bond despite their genuine differences, Samina Peerzada interviewed her, and she said that although she had moved to Dubai after her marriage and was living there now, she had found it difficult to remain away from her mother at the time since she was so unwell and she was so dependent on her.

Also Read

Sanam Saeed features in latest wedding wardrobe by Sara Rohale Asghar
Sanam Saeed features in latest wedding wardrobe by Sara Rohale Asghar

Sara Rohale Asghar's new 2022 wedding collection features Sanam Saeed Sara Rohale...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

Sanam ultimately decided to leave this marriage since she was unable to manage living alone at home. Sanam is never secretive about her marital status and is extremely outspoken about it.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story