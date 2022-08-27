Sanam Saeed shares her opinions on marriage

Sanam Saeed is a wonderful actress who rose to prominence because of her outstanding performance in the blockbuster series Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Her portrayal of Kashaf Murtaza brought her enormous recognition and honor. Fans of Sanam Saeed like seeing her on television.

The actress was previously featured on the YouTube show Momina’s Mixed Plate, where she discussed her thoughts on marriage after divorce.

She stated that divorce did not affect her attitude about the institution of marriage since she came from a household in which her parents and many other people lived regular marital relationships and she has experienced loving parents, which is why her divorce did not change her mind.

She stated that she still believes in marriage as an institution. She stated that she has witnessed long-lasting relationships flourishing in her family.

She stated that she has witnessed her elders putting effort into relationships, which she considers to be a lovely thing.