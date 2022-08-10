Sanjay Dutt writes emotional birthday note for daughter Trishala.

Sanjay Dutt, who played an adversary in Shamshera, sent his daughter Trishala a sweet birthday card.

Sanjay Dutt, who played an adversary in Shamshera, sent his daughter Trishala a sweet birthday card. The actor uploaded a throwback photo of him and his daughter. “Your birthday is one of the best occasions of my life, @trishaladutt! Happy Birthday, Princess, Papa Dukes loves you!” He captioned the photo. Trishala replied, “Love you, Papa Dukes.”

Trishala wrote, “I love you Papa Dukes” Sanjay Dutt’s first wife, Richa Sharma, died of a brain tumour in 1996. Commenters wished Trishala well. Heart and fire emojis were everywhere. Many said, “Very lovely shot sir.” “Sir, beautiful photo,” said another user.

Sanjay Dutt publishes unseen family photographs and celebrates key milestones on social media. Sanjay uploaded a collage of photos with his father, late actor Sunil Dutt, and his children for Father’s Day. Sanjay shared the collage and commented, “I love you, Dad. Thanks for all you’ve done for me, us, and our family. You’re my strength, pride, and motivation. You were the finest role model I could have asked for. I aim to be a good parent like you. Happy Father’s Day to mine and all dads!