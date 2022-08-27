SS Rajamouli’s historical drama RRR is a contender for the official entry.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have often made the noise in the international festive circuit as also the cine-going audience in the overseas market.

The closest India has come in the past 20 years to receiving an Oscar nomination was in 2002 with the Sanjay Leela Bhansal film Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit.

The newest rumour is that Gangubai, which stars Alia Bhatt, is one among the few movies up for consideration as India’s official entry for this year’s Oscars.

The movie got standing ovations from the audience at the Cannes Film Festival as well as several screenings earlier this year in foreign film festivals.

With a $7.50 million global haul, it is one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever released internationally.

Aside from Gangubai, there is a lot of discussion regarding SS Rajamouli’s historical drama RRR being a contender for the official entry to the Oscars.

HeeraMandi for Netflix is now in production, and the director will begin work on his next project, Baiju Bawra, in 2023.

Regarding Alia, she is getting ready for the upcoming release of Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor work together for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie, which is rumoured to be one of the most expensive films ever produced in Indian cinema.