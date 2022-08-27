Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai with Alia Bhatt in race for Oscars
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai with Alia Bhatt in race for Oscars

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai with Alia Bhatt in race for Oscars

Articles
Advertisement
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai with Alia Bhatt in race for Oscars

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai with Alia Bhatt in race for Oscars

Advertisement
  • SS Rajamouli’s historical drama RRR is a contender for the official entry.
  • HeeraMandi for Netflix is now in production, and the director will begin work on his next project in 2023.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have often made the noise in the international festive circuit as also the cine-going audience in the overseas market.

Advertisement

The closest India has come in the past 20 years to receiving an Oscar nomination was in 2002 with the Sanjay Leela Bhansal film Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif is in her most relaxed attire in recent photos
Katrina Kaif is in her most relaxed attire in recent photos

Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She...

The newest rumour is that Gangubai, which stars Alia Bhatt, is one among the few movies up for consideration as India’s official entry for this year’s Oscars.

The movie got standing ovations from the audience at the Cannes Film Festival as well as several screenings earlier this year in foreign film festivals.

With a $7.50 million global haul, it is one of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever released internationally.

Aside from Gangubai, there is a lot of discussion regarding SS Rajamouli’s historical drama RRR being a contender for the official entry to the Oscars.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pankaj Tripathi says Criminal Justice is different from other indian courtroom dramas
Pankaj Tripathi says Criminal Justice is different from other indian courtroom dramas

Pankaj Tripathi said that audiences today have microscopic lenses and they notice...

HeeraMandi for Netflix is now in production, and the director will begin work on his next project, Baiju Bawra, in 2023.

Regarding Alia, she is getting ready for the upcoming release of Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor work together for the first time in the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie, which is rumoured to be one of the most expensive films ever produced in Indian cinema. Follow Pinkvilla for additional updates on Indian movies.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story