Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday by sending herself heartfelt note

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood.

She has made a name for herself with her performances in Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and other big hits.

She is currently acting alongside Vikrant Massey in Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight.

Khan has a huge number of fans because she shares bits of her personal and professional life on social media.

Khan wrote herself a nice note on her 27th birthday to remind her of the good things in life.

The Kedarnath actress shared a picture of herself in a gym on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind, and soul”.

Khan is currently acting alongside Vikrant Massey in Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight. The movie will be the first time that Vikrant and Khan work together. She will also be in a movie with Vicky Kaushal that hasn’t been named yet and was made by Laxman Utekar.

