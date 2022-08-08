Sara Ali Khan jet lagged mood with her cute pillow and mask

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a trip to the U.S. for multiple job commitments.

The actress has suffered from severe jet lag as a result of her continual travel.

She gave fans a glimpse of her unvarnished and honest life on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and offered a glimpse of the jet-lagged look. The actress can be seen snoring inside the plane as she is tired from continuous travel.

One of the most adored celebrities is Sara Ali Khan. She is quite active on social media since everyone enjoys the interesting information she posts. The actress enjoys keeping things unvarnished and honest online and does not hesitate to present her true self.

Sara is one of the most open-minded actresses you will find in the business, uploading selfies without makeup and giving an insight into her personal and professional lives.

Sara is now on a trip to the United States for multiple job commitments. The actress has suffered from severe jet lag as a result of her continual travel. She posted a few images and videos on her Instagram account, giving followers a glimpse into her “true life.”

Another image that has been circulated shows Sara, who is exhausted from her nonstop travels, snoring on the plane. Fourth night on a (plane emoji) with my mask and pillow, she captioned the drowsy photo of herself with her pillow, eye mask, and blanket.

Sara is rocking a makeup-free look that is quite adorable, and we can’t get over how clean and fresh her skin looks. The actress does a lot of effort to preserve her physical health, hair, and complexion, and we adore her style every time.

The actress has recently been on a number of trips. She recently visited London and Amsterdam while on vacation. Atrangi Re was where we last saw her. She will next appear in an untitled movie alongside Vicky Kaushal.