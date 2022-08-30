Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi looks stunning in casual wear outside gym

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the fittest actresses of Bollywood.

They often make sure to head to the gym despite their hectic work schedule.

Today they were spotted outside their pilates class.

In the photos, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a white tank top that she has matched with torn denim shorts. The entertainer finished her look with white games shoes. She left her hair open and wore scenes as she strolled toward her vehicle.

Sara’s skin looked perfect as she waved and grinned at the paparazzi. Then again, Janhvi Kapoor looked cool in her neon athleisure.

She wore a neon green tee that she matched with neon orange shorts. She too left her hair open and matched dark shades.

The GoodLuck Jerry entertainer waved at the paparazzi. Khushi Kapoor looked in vogue in a dim tank top that she matched with dark stockings.

In the mean time, on the work front, Karan Johar as of late affirmed that Sara will team up with him for 2 movies. In any case, an authority declaration is yet to be made.

Aside from this, Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen highlighting in the heartfelt dream show movie, Atrangi Re close by Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the critical jobs, which was coordinated by Aanand L Rai.

Then, she will be found in maker Dinesh Vijan and chief Laxman Utekar’s straightaway yet-to-be-named film close by Vicky Kaushal.

It is promoted to be a rom-com and this film will stamp her most memorable task with the Uri: The Surgical Strike entertainer. The Coolie No. 1 entertainer likewise has Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Then again Janhvi was as of late seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She currently has two or three fascinating activities with regards to the pipeline.

She will before long be seen in Mili. She additionally has the cricket show M.r and Mrs. Mahi, where she will rejoin with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi.

Aside from this, Janhvi additionally has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Discussing Khushi Kapoor, she will before long be making her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies likewise featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others.

