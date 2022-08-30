Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi looks stunning in casual wear outside gym

Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi looks stunning in casual wear outside gym

Articles
Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi looks stunning in casual wear outside gym

Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi looks stunning in casual wear outside gym

Advertisement
  • Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the fittest actresses of Bollywood.
  • They often make sure to head to the gym despite their hectic work schedule.
  • Today they were spotted outside their pilates class.
Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the fittest entertainers of Bollywood from the ongoing age.

These two expertise to keep a good arrangement between their chaotic plan for getting work done, family time and exercise center time.

They frequently make a point to go to the rec center in spite of being very occupied and like consistently, today too they were spotted external their pilates class looking their easygoing best and hello the paparazzi with a grin. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor also was seen in the city.

In the photos, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a white tank top that she has matched with torn denim shorts. The entertainer finished her look with white games shoes. She left her hair open and wore scenes as she strolled toward her vehicle.

Sara’s skin looked perfect as she waved and grinned at the paparazzi. Then again, Janhvi Kapoor looked cool in her neon athleisure.

She wore a neon green tee that she matched with neon orange shorts. She too left her hair open and matched dark shades.

Advertisement

The GoodLuck Jerry entertainer waved at the paparazzi. Khushi Kapoor looked in vogue in a dim tank top that she matched with dark stockings.

In the mean time, on the work front, Karan Johar as of late affirmed that Sara will team up with him for 2 movies. In any case, an authority declaration is yet to be made.

Aside from this, Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen highlighting in the heartfelt dream show movie, Atrangi Re close by Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the critical jobs, which was coordinated by Aanand L Rai.

Then, she will be found in maker Dinesh Vijan and chief Laxman Utekar’s straightaway yet-to-be-named film close by Vicky Kaushal.

It is promoted to be a rom-com and this film will stamp her most memorable task with the Uri: The Surgical Strike entertainer. The Coolie No. 1 entertainer likewise has Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Then again Janhvi was as of late seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She currently has two or three fascinating activities with regards to the pipeline.

Advertisement

She will before long be seen in Mili. She additionally has the cricket show M.r and Mrs. Mahi, where she will rejoin with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi.

Aside from this, Janhvi additionally has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Discussing Khushi Kapoor, she will before long be making her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies likewise featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and others.

Also Read

Sidharth Malhotra discusses his journey of Bollywood
Sidharth Malhotra discusses his journey of Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra has completed a decade in Bollywood this year. The 37-year-old...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry's humanitarian award
Prince Harry's humanitarian award "deepens rift" with King Charles, William
Juliana Nal claims to be unmarried after Kanye West's remarks
Juliana Nal claims to be unmarried after Kanye West's remarks
King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan, honours Kate and William
King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan, honours Kate and William
Shaan Shahid's wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere
Shaan Shahid's wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry secretly reunite in New York?
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry secretly reunite in New York?
Iqra Kanwal is going to engaged and revealed her fiance's face
Iqra Kanwal is going to engaged and revealed her fiance's face
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story